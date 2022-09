MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County jury has found a man guilty of child molestation.

Michael Bouley, 66, of Navarre, was arrested in 2020. He’s accused of molesting a girl from the time she was six to about nine years old and showing her pornographic videos. He was also convicted for giving obscene material to a minor.

Bouley is in jail without bond. He will be sentenced on Oct. 20.