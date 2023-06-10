PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Nikko’s Japanese Steak House in Pace is under investigation because of an incident that is believed to have left seven people hospitalized. The alleged incident happened at the restaurant.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as well as the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, who are also conducting their own investigation of the incident.

Right now, SRCSO has not released details about what exactly took place. The restaurant has a “closed today” sign on the door.

This is a developing story.