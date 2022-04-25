MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway after an inmate at a Santa Rosa County state prison died Sunday. The Florida Department of Corrections confirms Derrick Tyrone Daniels, 39, died at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution. Daniels’ cause of death has not yet been released.

“Information is limited at this time, but we will advise once more information becomes available,” wrote Paul Walker, press secretary with Florida Department of Corrections, in an email.

Daniels was sentenced to life in prison in April 2003 after being convicted in Volusia County, Florida, of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Daniels had been at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution for nearly 19 years before his death.

The Florida Department of Corrections says every in-custody death is investigated by the state’s Office of Inspector General.

WKRG will update this story when more information is available.