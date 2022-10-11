MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus, with an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas among the county, according to the release.

The DOH-Santa Rosa advised residents today there is a “heightened concern additional residents will become ill,” according to the release.

Santa Rosa County Mosquito Control and DOH-Santa Rosa “continue surveillance and prevention efforts.” DOH-Santa Rosa reminded residents and visitors to “avoid being bitten by mosquitos and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.”

Residents should remember “Drain and Cover” when protecting yourself from mosquitos:

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitos from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, etc.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots, etc.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps

Maintain swimming pools

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

Wear shoes, socks and long pants and long-sleeves

Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Mobile was confirmed on July 11. There was a positive test of West Nile in sentinel chicken in Mobile on Oct. 5.