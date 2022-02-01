GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters and officers from the City of Gulf Breeze were called to the 400 block of James River Road for a report of a fire on Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, flames were seen coming out of the roof. The homeowners were sleeping on the first floor when the fire broke out. They were woken up by the smoke detectors inside the home.

The fire was eventually put out with help from four other fire departments. Ladders were used from Pensacola Beach and Navarre Beach Fire rescue. Midway Engines and Battalion 35 also responded to the fire. No one was injured during the fire.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and where it started.