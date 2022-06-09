HOLLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several fire districts responded to a house fire on Vonnie Tolbert Road in Holley Thursday morning. Residents and their pet escaped without injuries.
Firefighters from Midway, Navarre Beach, Florosa and Holley-Navarre fire districts were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout most of the home.
According to Holley-Navarre Fire District, most of the fire was contained in the carport area but flames were already spreading through the attic space.
Two firefighters were treated by EMS for heat-related symptoms. The family was not injured, but their home was destroyed in the fire. The family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.