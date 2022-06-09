HOLLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several fire districts responded to a house fire on Vonnie Tolbert Road in Holley Thursday morning. Residents and their pet escaped without injuries.

Firefighters from Midway, Navarre Beach, Florosa and Holley-Navarre fire districts were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout most of the home.

According to Holley-Navarre Fire District, most of the fire was contained in the carport area but flames were already spreading through the attic space.

Phots by Steve Clark Sr.



Two firefighters were treated by EMS for heat-related symptoms. The family was not injured, but their home was destroyed in the fire. The family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.