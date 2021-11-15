Homicide investigation underway in Navarre: Santa Rosa Sheriffs

Santa Rosa County

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating a death in Navarre.

The investigation began on Sunday, Nov 14. SRCSO says they were called to Pearl of Navarre Condominiums around 5 p.m.

SRCSO deputies responded to the scene where Victor Stephen Trial, 67, was found already dead.

The death investigation is currently being treated as a homicide investigation.

SRCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at 850-983-1190 or Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest.

