PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Students from the High Road School in Santa Rosa County took to the Victorian Manor assisted living facility in Pace to spread a little holiday cheer.

“It was very nice. A big surprise because we were not expecting it,” Susan Steward, a Victorian Manor, resident said.

The staff and special education students gave gifts and hand-made holiday cards to residents, collected at a school holiday drive.

“Our residents love it when they have a guest come and bring them little gifts. It doesn’t take much just a stuffed animal,” Tracy Aubrey, a Med Tech at Victorian Manor, said. “Even around the year, it doesn’t have to just be Christmas.”

The school recognizes that the holiday season can be tough for many, especially those in retirement or assisted living centers. They wanted to make the day a little brighter for residents, putting smiles on their faces.

“They’re always happy to have someone come and visit just to recognize you know they’re still kicking around, and we’re still having a good time here at Victorian Manor,” Aubrey said.

It was a simple gesture of kindness this holiday season.

“It was really nice to have them in here,” Jeannie Peterson, a Victorian Manor resident, said.