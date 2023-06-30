NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — As we head into the July 4th holiday weekend, there’s some water you may want to stay out of in Northwest Florida.

The Santa Rosa County Health Department has issued a water quality advisory in the area near Navarre Park on Highway 98. Samples showed high bacteria levels in the Santa Rosa Sound. Contact with the water could pose a high risk of infectious disease, according to the health department.

The health department will monitor the area and issue updates as they re-sample the water.