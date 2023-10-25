MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County officials broke ground Tuesday on Hershey’s Ice Cream distribution center that is being relocated from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The 30,000-square-foot distribution center will be located at the new Northwest Florida Industrial Park just south of Interstate 10 in East Milton.

The Santa Rosa Economic Development Office has been working with Hershey officials for more than a year on the details of the relocation. The payoff will be additional capital investment in the county along with new, well-paying jobs for residents in the region, according to county officials.

The new Hershey Creamery Company facility will employ up to 30 people once complete which is projected to take around three years to finish.