UPDATE: (4:38 p.m.) The secure facility status has been lifted, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE — T.R. Jackson Preschool was placed in a lockdown, but has been downgraded to a secure facility.
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking that happened Tuesday, according to SRCSO deputies.
According to SRCSO, one suspect is in custody, while the other has fled. There is a helicopter that was deployed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to help search for the suspect.
Deputies said the carjacking happened Tuesday on a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra.
There was no other additional information provided at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
