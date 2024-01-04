SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A new 12,000-square-foot emergency room is open for residents in central Santa Rosa County.

HCA Florida West Hospital opened the facility Wednesday on the corner of Highway 90 and Pea Ridge Connector Road between Pace and Milton.

Physicians and nurses are there 24/7, 365 days a year with a full range of medical services for adults and children.

“We have radiology available with X-rays,” HCA Florida West Hospital’s Dr. Kevin Groves said. “We’ve got our own CAT scanner here that’s dedicated for the building. We have a laboratory we’re able to do what’s called point of care testing so relatively rapid blood tests that we do in Josie. And whatever we can’t do here, we actually can courier to our hospital.”

On his first day at the new facility, Dr. Groves says he’s already seen 10 patients.

“So far everyone’s been very happy,” Dr. Groves said. “They can get in and out really quickly. They seemed very satisfied.”

HCA Florida West Hospital said as the central Santa Rosa County community expands, there’s a need for 24/7 emergency care.

“I actually moved here in 2014, and I’ve seen massive changes even in just that short amount of time,” Dr. Groves said. “Lots of housing developments coming in. Lots of people moving out from Pensacola to our area so I’m confident we’re going to be a good resource for them because there’s just so many people moving.”