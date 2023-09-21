UPDATE (5:56 p.m.): A 14-year-old has been identified as a suspect in the case. They have been arrested for felony possession of a weapon on school property, according to officials.

ORIGINAL STORY

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A gun was found Thursday on a middle school campus, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

School resource officers at Avalon Middle School learned at 3:30 p.m. that a firearm might be on the school campus, according to an SRCSO news release. SROs soon located a 22-caliber handgun.

Officials said no arrests have been made. This is an active and ongoing investigation.