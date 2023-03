SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old Gulf Breeze woman died after a crash on Highway 98 near Ambassador Drive Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol

According to FHP, the crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The driver of a sedan failed to yield while making a left turn onto Ambassador Drive, hitting a truck. The two vehicles ultimately landed in a ditch.

The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries.