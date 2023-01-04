SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought at a Publix grocery store in Navarre, according to the Florida Lottery.

Laura Purdy, 62, purchased her 500X THE CASH winning scratch-off from the Publix, located at 8244 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. The Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Purdy chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Purdy’s prize is not the top prize for the 500X THE CASH game. Players can win up to $25 million, the largest prized of its kind offered in Florida.

But the odds of hitting $25 million are long. A player’s chance of hitting the $25 million is 1 in 21,419,145, according to the Florida Lottery. The overall odds of winning a prize in the 500X THE CASH game is 1 in 4.5.