GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A doctor’s office is under a criminal investigation by state authorities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted a court ordered search warrant Thursday afternoon. The investigation is happening at the office of Dr. Elaine Sharp, an OB-GYN, on El Rito Drive right off of Gulf Breeze Parkway.

The state surgeon general issued an order Wednesday to restrict Dr. Sharp’s license. According to health department documents, Dr. Sharp started prescribing opioids in 2017 and did so in a “dangerous manner.” There was a significant increase with more than 3,000 prescriptions issued for controlled substances between August 2021 and August 2022.

“Multiple pharmacies and individual pharmacists have also indicated concern regarding Dr. Sharp’s controlled substance prescribing practices,” the order reads. “Since 2019, pharmacists have refused to fill Dr. Sharp’s prescriptions for controlled substances due to their concerns that Dr. Sharp inappropriately prescribed high dosages and dangerous combinations of controlled substances.”

