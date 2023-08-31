GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Zoo-goers to the Gulf Breeze Zoo may see a new animal in the giraffe pen.

Kenya, a 14-year-old giraffe, gave birth to a baby reticulated giraffe in July. When the boy calf was born it was 6 foot 3 inches tall and 160 pounds.

According to a release from the Gulf Breeze Zoo, giraffe’s normal gestation period is about 15 months. Male giraffes can reach up to 18 feet tall and weigh around 4,200 pounds, making them the tallest land mammals.

Zoo keepers said both Kenya and her calf are “healthy and thriving.” The giraffes can be seen daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as long as the weather is permitting.