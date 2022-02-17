SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — People with tires they need to get rid of in Santa Rosa County will have their chance to trash them in March.

Saturday, March 26 the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are holding Waste Tire Amnesty Days at the Central Landfill on Da Lisa Rd in Milton.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Rosa County residents will be allowed to dispose of up to eight tires for free. You must have photo ID as proof of residency to participate. Commercial shops and vendors are not allowed to participate in this event.

For details, you can call the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department at 850-981-7135.