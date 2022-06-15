MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation have announced the reduction of the toll rates on the Garcon Point Bridge.

Starting June 16, toll rates will be reduced from $4.50 to $2.30 for SunPass customers and from $5 to $2.75 for cash customers. The tolls collected will be used in Florida, for the first time, for routine maintenance and improvements. Previously all tolls collected on the bridge were used to pay outstanding debt while the department had to fund around $1.5 million annually.

To alleviate burdensome toll escalations, Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reach an agreement with the Trustee and bondholders to retire the outstanding bond debt on the Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County. Since July of last year, the department has been in back-and-forth negotiations with the bondholders to reach an agreement to buy out the remaining debt and acquire the bridge. The settlement initiates the transfer of ownership of the bridge facility to the department, improving operational efficiency and giving the department the ability to lower tolls for the Garcon Point Bridge. FDOT Press Release

FDOT officials said this toll reduction will bring relief to more than 6,000 drivers that use the bridge every day.