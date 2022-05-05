ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a wanted fugitive who walked away from his work detail. Investigators believe the man may be in Santa Rosa County.

Anthony Ray Barnes is wanted by the State of Florida Department of Corrections after he took off his ankle monitor and walked away from his work detail Wednesday, May 4. Barnes was holding traffic signs as part of his work release.

At about 2:04 p.m. Barnes checked in with his correction officer for work release. At about 6:37 p.m., Barnes took off his ankle monitor and ran from his work detail, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Barnes was last seen at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Boulder Street. Barnes has brown hair, blue eyes and has several face tattoos. He is six feet one inch tall and weighs about 215 pounds. Barnes may be wearing Hi-Vis L30 jacket, but it is unlikely, according to the post.

Investigators believe Barnes may be in Santa Rosa County with another fugitive. Dalton Dakota Ballard, 25, is wanted by Santa Rosa County deputies for fleeing and eluding, according to the post. Barnes was serving a sentence for several charges when he escaped, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding from Santa Rosa County.

Anthony Barnes

Dalton Ballard

Barnes “has an extensive arrest record,” racking up felony charges for battery, drug violations and burglary, according to the post. If you have any information about Barnes, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. Escambia County deputies are assisting with this case.