Foster a pet this Thanksgiving: Santa Rosa County Animal Services offering short-term foster program

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services is offering a short-term foster program for people to foster a pet during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Foster parents can pick up a pet from 1-4 p.m. on Mon. Nov. 22 or Tues., Nov. 23, foster them through the Thanksgiving holiday and drop them off Mon., Nov. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The shelter will provide everything a foster parent needs to care for the animal, including food, toys, treats, a harness, and a leash.

The program gives pets a break from the shelter environment and the opportunity to spend the holidays in a loving foster home. The shelter says foster homes give them insight into the animal’s behavior and reduces the number of shelter pets to care for during the holidays.

Anyone interested in the program can complete a foster application and check out pets needing foster homes here. All pets available for adoption online can be fostered. Once you have an idea of the pet you’re interested in, email fostering@santarosa.fl.gov to sign up.

The shelter asks foster parents to take lots of photos and videos of their temporary pets and share feedback on the animal’s behavior, likes and dislikes. For more information, call the shelter at 850-983-4680.