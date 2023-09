SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to officials.

Thomas Wilkie, 66, served as a deputy from December of 1994 to July of 2016. Wilkie was booked into jail on Wednesday, Sept. 20. He was released on the same day.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information, including Wilkie’s arrest report. We will update this story when more information is available.