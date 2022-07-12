MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A former lieutenant at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office took a plea deal in court Tuesday, July 12.

Scott Haines received five years probation for defrauding a 90-year-old woman with dementia. Haines pleaded no contest to 29 counts of unauthorized use of a computer. In turn, prosecutors dropped larceny and elderly exploitation charges.

While in uniform, Haines took the victim to her attorney’s office where he was appointed the “power of attorney” replacing a family member, according to the state indictment. He also took more than $10,000 in rental payments from the elderly woman.

Haines was also indicted by a federal grand jury in January of 2022 for wire fraud and making false statements to federal agents. This indictment is also connected to the exploitation case, which spanned six years, according to the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.