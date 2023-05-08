SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a 60-year-old woman from Jay drove her Mini Cooper through the front of a UPS Store on Highway 90 in Pace Monday afternoon, according to a release.

The incident was caught on camera. A customer is narrowly hit by the wall, which caves in as the car comes through the front of the store.

FHP said the customer, a 35-year-old woman from Pace suffered “minor injuries” from glass and debris.

Prior to the crash, the same woman driving the Mini Cooper and a 36-year-old woman driving a van backed into each other in the parking lot. FHP said the driver of the Mini Cooper put her vehicle in drive and “pressed on the accelerator” causing it to travel over the curb in front of the UPS Store.