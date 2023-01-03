SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving her son in unsanitary conditions with no food, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Marylnn Kim Brock, 37, was charged with child neglect on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to deputies, on Dec. 7, 2021, they responded to a house in Santa Rosa County in reference to a welfare check. Deputies said they received an anonymous complaint about a juvenile living at the address in unsanitary conditions with no food. The complaint said the juvenile had also not attended school in two years.

Upon arrival, deputies said they talked with a white male who said Brock was not currently at home. The witness said Brock had not been back for several days and said that “it was a common occurrence for Brock to leave and stay gone for several days, often leaving State.” The witness said the victim had not received a bath in approximately a week.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned the residence had no running water and the victim had to defecate outside.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who said Brock would usually leave him at the residence for a few days, up to a week, “not specifying her destination or when she would be back.” The victim confirmed to deputies he had not attended school in over a year. When deputies asked how the victim was able to eat, the victim said he was able to microwave food, but was often fed by his neighbors. The victim also told deputies he had no memory of ever visiting a doctor or dentist.

While interviewing the victim, deputies said they noticed the house to be in “complete disarray.” They said it could not be determined the actual use of some rooms as “there was nothing denoting a common area.” Deputies said the floors were littered with refuse and the kitchen was saturated with garbage.

SRCO said Brock left the state in 2021. Brock was arrested when she made a trip back to Santa Rosa County. SCRSO said they do not know the status of the victim.

Brock was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.