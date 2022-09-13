SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for a Blackwater inmate accused of killing his cellmate back in 2018.

Thomas Fletcher was sentenced to death for the 2018 murder of Kenneth Davis. Fletcher confessed to Florida agents that he strangled Davis in their cell at Blackwater Correctional Facility.

In 2018, Fletcher was 24 years into his sentence for the 1994 murder of Milton Grossman. Fletcher told investigators he decided to kill Davis to get the death penalty.

Fletcher wanted the death penalty after he failed to commit suicide. Fletcher struck up a friendship with Davis after the pair became cellmates.

On the night before the murder, Fletcher and Davis were given drugs by another inmate. The pair got high and Fletcher asked Davis if he contemplated suicide.

When Davis confirmed, Fletcher walked behind Davis and strangled him. Fletcher pled guilty and knew he would face the death penalty. At his final hearing, Fletcher declined to have legal counsel present evidence in his favor.

Although Fletcher was not disputing the penalty, the court still appointed him a counselor “on his behalf,” according to the release.