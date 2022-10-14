SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records.

Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed a Nolle Prosequi. Nolle prosequi is a Latin phrase meaning “will no longer prosecute” or a variation on the same. It amounts to a dismissal of charges by the prosecution.

Spanevelo was charged in Santa Rosa County, Fla., for tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence. Spanevelo still has a hold for charges out of St. Clair County.

Spanevelo was going to trial for two different charges in reference to the disappearance of Carli, tampering with evidence and giving false information to law enforcement.

Previous reporting by WFLA showed Carli’s cause of death “undetermined,” according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death was believed to be the only obstacle preventing Santa Rosa prosecutors in Florida from charging Marcus Spanevelo, Carli’s ex-boyfriend and father to their young daughter, with murder. Between the coroner and the ADFS laboratory work conducted over a six-month period in Huntsville, forensic teams in Alabama could not determine how Carli died.

Mark Alderman, the prosecutor on the case, was unable to be reached for comment on Friday. We have reached out to the St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office for comment and have not heard back.

We reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A spokesperson said via email “Due to this being an active and ongoing investigation, we are unable to release any additional details at this time. Once information becomes available, I will be sure to pass it along.”