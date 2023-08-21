SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County jury found a convicted killer guilty Thursday of attempted second-degree murder of a correctional officer and possession of a weapon in a state correctional institution, according to a release from the state attorney’s office.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Tijuan Isaac charged a guard at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution with a homemade weapon while the guard was inspecting a cell immediately adjacent to Isaac’s cell, according to the release. The guard was chased until he made it to safety.

The incident led to Isaac’s arrest by the Office of the Inspector General with the Florida Department of Corrections.

Circuit Court Judge Scott Duncan “immediately sentenced” Isaac to life in prison for the attempted second-degree murder of a correctional officer and another 15 years for possession of a weapon in a state correctional institution.

Isaac was already serving a prison sentence for a 2013 murder he committed in Volusia County, Florida. He picked up additional prison time for sending threatening letters to two Volusia County judges.