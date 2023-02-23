SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Lakeland man is now in jail in Santa Rosa County after allegedly murdering his cellmate in the Santa Rosa County Correctional Institute last July, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Angel C. Velez, 41, was charged with second-degree murder on Feb. 22.

According to Mark Alderman, the supervisor for the State Attorney’s Office in Santa Rosa County, Velez was in the state prison in Milton July 27, 2022, and allegedly murdered his cellmate. Alderman said Velez was housed in a separate facility and was extradited to Santa Rosa County on Wednesday.

Alderman told WKRG News 5 Velez was already serving a lengthy service, expected to be released in 2050.

According to The Ledger, Velez served time in Puerto Rico for murder. The Ledger said he was arrested and “charged with four counts of strong-arm robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon and child abuse,” after robbing a store and holding a needle to a 7-year-old boy’s head in 2015.

“He’s not going anywhere, no matter what,” Alderman said. “These are cases we will prosecute based on his actions. It is a fairly straight forward case from the State’s perspective.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the case. Velez is currently booked in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond and Alderman said his court date is scheduled for May.