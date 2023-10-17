SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after deputies found drugs in his shorts, according to an arrest report.

Myrick Hamilton, 47 and homeless, was arrested on two drug charges in Santa Rosa County.

Deputies were serving a warrant on Hamilton on Oct. 6 for an active warrant he had out of the agency. When they got to his location, they found him inside a tent.

The report said deputies demanded he leave the tent, and he complied. Hamilton was arrested at 7:18 a.m. and was searched before being put into the patrol car.

While searching a pair of shorts he was wearing under his sweatpants, deputies allegedly found:

One blue cut straw with white residue

Two burnt pieces of tinfoil (field-tested positive for fentanyl)

One clear bag with a crystal-like substance (field-tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine (0.1 grams)

One clear corner cut of bag

Hamilton immediately responded by saying, “These aren’t my pants,” the arrest report said.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of paraphernalia.

Hamilton was taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $8,500 bond.