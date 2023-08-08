SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man found guilty of sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years was sentenced to life in prison, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement first received a report of sexual battery on a juvenile on Jan. 23, 2020. More than 3 years later, the man convicted of the crime was sentenced July 21.

Michael George Rasmussen was sentenced to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for sexual battery by Florida Circuit Court Judge Clifton Drake.

According to the 2020 report, Rasmussen was to take care of the 8-year-old victim, while her mother was at work. He took her to the beach one day, and it was later that day when they arrived at home when he assaulted the victim.

After a 23-minute deliberation on July 21, the jury found Rasmussen guilty of sexual battery.

The arrest and investigation were both conducted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. On behalf of State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida Ginger Bowden Madden, Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Pace prosecuted the case.