MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday morning after he threatened them and civilians with a crowbar, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Anthony Brad Moreno, 29. He is bipolar and schizophrenic, but he hasn’t taken his medication in 10 years, according to SRCSO.

Moreno was charged with three counts of second-degree aggravated assault on an officer.

Deputies responded to the scene at Highway 87 and Ray Helms Road in front of the Best Western hotel when someone called 911 to report a suspicious man, who was wearing white paint on his face and his body, and acted as if he was going to throw his crowbar at the caller’s vehicle.

Moreno had been trespassed from the Best Western just the day before.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, Moreno threatened all three of them with his crowbar. They tried to reason with Moreno, looking to exchange food and drink in exchange for the crowbar, but he answered with more threats.

He told deputies that he was wearing white paint because he is “Joker.”

More deputies showed up to block traffic, and Moreno eventually surrendered. After being taken into custody, Moreno told authorities he tried to kill himself on Friday, Aug. 26.

Moreno’s total bond is $30,000, and he is in the Santa Rosa County jail.