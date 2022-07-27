SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was arrested after, witnesses say, he had a tire blowout on I-10 and crashed with an 18-wheeler.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Adam Saylor, 32, was driving eastbound in the left lane of I-10 at nearly 90 miles per hour with a flat tire. Witnesses say he hit an 18-wheeler traveling the same direction in the center lane.

Troopers say Saylor’s car then hit the median barrier, crossed three lanes of traffic and collided with the southbound median barrier in the emergency breakdown lane.

Saylor is charged with driving under the influence – property damage. He was also given traffic citations for driving a vehicle in an unsafe condition and failure to show proof of insurance.