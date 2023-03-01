WARNING: Some details in the arrest report are graphic. They include allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of a Milton man reveals the details that led to the SWAT team arriving to his home and taking him into custody.

WKRG News 5 reported on the arrest of Johnny Ray Browder, 39, on Tuesday. He was charged with kidnap-false imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery, sexual assault and obstructing justice.

According to the arrest report, on Sunday, Feb. 26, the victim and Browder were on the back porch when Browder allegedly hit her in the face with a closed fist and told her to leave the residence. He allegedly caused two black eyes, took her phone and then apologized for hitting her.

On the evening of Feb. 27, the arrest report said there was another argument with Browder telling the victim to again leave the residence. The victim said she went to the bedroom to get her items, which were already packed, and this is where Browder followed her and continued to hit her.

“She knew at this point she was trapped and could not get off the bed,” the report said. “Browder had her pinned down on the bed and while on top of her forced his penis in her mouth. He began thrusting his penis in her mouth.”

The arrest report said at one point the thrusting “caused her head to hit against the wall and she heard a ‘crunch’ noise.” The victim said Browder was also chocking her with both hands to the point where she could not breathe on multiple occasions.

She said if she yelled, “ow,” Browder would hit her again. The victim said the beating in the bedroom was “significant,” and Browder told her he would let her leave or “he would kill her.” The victim said Browder had a knife and placed it on her tongue and she believed that he would cut her tongue off.

On Feb. 28, the arrest report said the victim walked out of the room then said, “please help me,” before collapsing on the couch. The victim believed the beating went on for “sixty some hours,” according to the arrest report.

Browder was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.