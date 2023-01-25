SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 20, a Milton man was arrested for allegedly trafficking meth and child neglect after deputies found 96.7 grams of the drug in his car, along with a child in a car seat, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Brett Justin Daywalt, 34, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealed firearm in the commission of a felony, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop at the Waffle House on Avalon Blvd. in Milton after seeing a vehicle with an expired registration. After running a records check, deputies said Daywalt had several suspensions on his license. As they conducted the traffic stop, they said Daywalt immediately tried to get out of his car. Deputies said they identified him as the registered owner of the car and placed him under arrest. They said he was the only adult in the vehicle, and was travelling with a child, who was in a car seat that was not attached to anything in the vehicle.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they said they located a zippered container with 89.1 grams of methamphetamine individually packaged. Inside a separate bag, deputies said they found a pill bottle with 7.6 grams of methamphetamine. That bag also had a loaded Sig Sauer P232 semi-auto handgun with one round in the chamber, according to deputies.

Deputies said they continued their search and found two pills, acetaminophen and hydrocodone. They said they then found the diaper bag for the child, and on top, in plain view, was a glass container containing residue “consistent with methamphetamine.” Deputies said the container was exposed, touching the child’s diapers and other “personal effects” inside the diaper bag.

After running a field test, both the jar from the diaper bag tested positive for methamphetamine.

Daywalt was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.