SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida inmate who escaped from his work-release program on May 4 is back in police custody.

Anthony Barnes was wanted for escape, property damage and criminal mischief. Barnes escaped from a work-release program in neighboring Escambia County to Santa Rosa County. The Violent Fugitive Task Force, Criminal Apprehension Team and SRCSO Narcotics Unit played roles in the capturing of Barnes.

Deputies were executing a warrant when they saw him trying to flee a home on West Lake Road in Milton, Fla. K-9 units were able to locate Barnes and he was taken into custody. Barnes is in the Santa Rosa County Jail and is being held without bond.