PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Flomaton, Ala. was killed early Friday morning when the truck he was driving ran into the end of a guardrail on U.S. highway 90 just south of Pace, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to the report, the 35-year-old, whose name was not released, was driving a pickup north on Highway 90 through a construction zone south of Woodbine Road at 1:34 a.m. The truck ran off the right side of the road into the end of a guardrail.
FHP said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was not wearing a seatbelt. No one else was involved in the wreck. Authorities have not yet been able to contact next of kin.
