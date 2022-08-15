Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school.

Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m.

The fire was contained, according to a Facebook post from the City of Milton. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and city officials are asking residents to steer clear of the site for now. Currently, WKRG News 5 is working to find the current owner of the building. It was sold by the Santa Rosa County school district back in 2020.

Photos from Pace Fire Rescue District FB page







If you have any information about the fire, call City of Milton Fire Chief John Reble at 850-983-5430 or email him at jreble@miltonfl.org. Residents call also call 850-983-5400 and type in extension number 1046. You can also email them at pio@miltonfl.org.