SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a white Chrysler that fled the scene after causing motorcycles to crash on State Road 87 South and River Road Thursday morning, according to a release.

FHP said the driver of the Chrysler was driving “recklessly, at a high speed” when they overtook two motorcyclists. This happened at around 8:03 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

“As the car got dangerously close to the motorcyclists, the motorcyclists each took evasive action to avoid being struck from behind,” reads the release.

One motorcyclist swerved into the outside lane, and the other into a nearby left turn lane. One motorcyclist eventually lost control in the center median and overturned, causing its rider to fall off.

The rider of the overturned motorcycle was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, who is described as a white male, was said to be driving a white Chrysler New Yorker, with a dark window tint and a blue Florida antique license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Shawn Kelly at (850) 316- 2474 or ShawnKelly@FLHSMV.gov..