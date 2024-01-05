SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast revealed a new tool to deliver healthy, discounted food to the community.

Their new program is named Millie, the Mobile Market.

“We know that inflation has impacted everything and the dollar just doesn’t go as far as it used to,” Feeding the Gulf Coast President & CEO Michael Ledger said. “Particularly for folks that are facing issues, maybe their car has broken down for the month, and they just don’t have the dollars they had. The electric bill was a lot higher than they thought it was going to be and so going to the grocery store of course is a lot more expensive.”

The mobile market will be going from town to town, stopping in areas where access to food is scarce.

Friday, it made its debut in Jay.

“I think being remote and being northern, the communities around Jay, not just Jay itself, it’s difficult to get to town, and it is a 45 minute, 30-45 minute drive to the popular areas, whereas now it’ll be something close to get to. Farm fresh, and we know where it’s coming from,” Town of Jay Manager Eric Seib said.

Alongside Millie the Mobile Market, they’re also offering nutrition education.

“Of course, if someone’s healthier, we bring down their A1C or their blood pressure, their ability to be healthy and productive increases,” Ledger said. “We know that makes a big difference for them and the entire community.”

Feeding the Gulf Coast hopes other community partners will join them at their stops.

Millie’s routes will be posted online, and Feeding the Gulf Coast says they plan to implement a live tracker.

More information can be found here.