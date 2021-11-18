Deputies ID man shot dead at gas station in Santa Rosa County

UPDATE: (3:47 p.m. 11/19/21): Richard William Dye, 57, has been identified as the victim that was shot and killed last night, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

More details on the fatal shooting will be released during a news conference on Monday, Nov. 22.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting at a gas station Thursday evening in Santa Rosa County.

Sgt. Jillian Durkin with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 it happened at the Shell Food Mart on Highway 87 South at the corner of Nelson Street. The call came in at about 5:52 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.