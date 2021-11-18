Deputies ID man shot dead at gas station in Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: (3:47 p.m. 11/19/21): Richard William Dye, 57, has been identified as the victim that was shot and killed last night, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

More details on the fatal shooting will be released during a news conference on Monday, Nov. 22.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting at a gas station Thursday evening in Santa Rosa County.

Sgt. Jillian Durkin with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 it happened at the Shell Food Mart on Highway 87 South at the corner of Nelson Street. The call came in at about 5:52 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories