SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon.

A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from his injuries. The passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The crash happened Friday, Sept. 16 at Cemetery Road near Charlie Foster Road around 12:15 p.m., according to the release.