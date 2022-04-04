NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The man arrested in connection to his ex’s disappearance and death will stay longer in a Tennessee jail after he refused to waive extradition Monday.

Marcus Spanevelo was in court Monday after he was arrested on I-65 south of Nashville, Tennessee late last week.

“Are you willing to waive extradition?” the judge asked.

“Not at this moment,” Spanevelo said. “There are some things that need to be resolved before I’m willing to go that route.”

He told the judge he’s worried about his four-year-old daughter and who will care for her.

“I’m just trying to get…to make sure my daughter is taken care of with the people that I’m leaving her with,” he said.

Spanevelo’s daughter has been with Child Protective Services in Tennessee. She is now without her mother after Cassie Carli’s body was found in a shallow grave inside a barn near Birmingham. Cassie’s family is working to get custody of the girl.

Spanevelo is accused of lying to law enforcement and getting rid of Cassie’s phone. More serious charges directly related to her death are pending the results of the autopsy report.

“We hate it that Cassie has passed away but it’s good to get closure for the family and it’s good to keep this dirtbag in jail where he belongs,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a news conference over the weekend.

Cassie’s family and friends gathered Sunday at Navarre Beach.

“She’s always just been a positive force and that’s why everybody loved her so much,” her friend said.

They lit candles and prayed in the spot where Cassie was last seen with Spanevelo as she was scheduled to pick up her daughter. Cassie’s sister, Raeann, and others want to bring awareness to the dangers of domestic violence.

“We’re gonna get Cassie home,” Raeann Carli said. “We’re gonna give her the most beautiful celebration of life you’ve ever seen and we’re going to make sure this can never happen to any other woman ever.”

Cassie’s friends are creating the Cassie Carli Foundation to prevent domestic violence and help victims.

Spanevelo will be back in a Tennessee courtroom on April 13th for a review of his extradition status.