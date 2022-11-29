SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An embattled Pensacola contractor with numerous complaints against him is wanted for larceny, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant for Jesse LaCoste’s arrest was filed on Nov. 10, but according to SRCSO, the warrant has not been served yet. SCRSO told WKRG News 5, LaCoste is wanted for an incident that happened in Gulf Breeze.

Over the past year, Escambia County and Santa Rosa Counties have ordered LaCoste and his brother-in-law, Matthew Banks to pay more than $1 million in restitutions and fines. They have also permanently revoked both of their contractor’s licenses.

On Aug. 10, Banks was arrested by Okaloosa County deputies on a warrant issued by the Pensacola Police Department. The original charge was larceny for failing to provide a refund to a client, but the charge was recently changed to fraud by the State Attorney’s Office.

Both contractors are under fire for allegedly taking money for projects that were never completed.

If anyone has any information on LaCoste’s location, call SCRSO at 850-983-1100.