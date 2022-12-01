SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste on a larceny charge.

LaCoste, 30, was charged with larceny after allegedly not completing work done on a project in Gulf Breeze, according to SRCSO.

On Aug. 31, deputies said they responded to 1028 Magnolia Lane, in Gulf Breeze in reference to a fraud complaint. The victim said she signed a contract with LaCoste Construction Group LLC in Nov. 2020 to perform work post Hurricane Sally.

The victim said she paid LaCoste $15,385.12 on July 16, 2021, per the contract and work had not started. LaCoste cashed the check on July 23, 2021. She said she sent a letter of demand for work/refund via certified mail.

On Sept. 19, 2022, the victim said she received the certified mail package back undeliverable and unable to be forwarded to LaCoste Construction.

To this date, the victim said she has not talked with LaCoste and neither home repair or a refund has been received.

LaCoste was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $10,000 bail on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5:40 p.m., and was released early Thursday morning at 1:25 a.m.

Over the past year, Escambia County and Santa Rosa Counties have ordered LaCoste and his brother-in-law, Matthew Banks to pay more than $1 million in restitutions and fines. They have also permanently revoked both of their contractor’s licenses.

On Aug. 10, Banks was arrested by Okaloosa County deputies on a warrant issued by the Pensacola Police Department. The original charge was larceny for failing to provide a refund to a client, but the charge was recently changed to fraud by the State Attorney’s Office.

Both contractors are under fire for allegedly taking money for projects that were never completed.