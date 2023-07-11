SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An elderly woman and three children were in a car when it hit a guard rail and went into a river Tuesday around 7:45 a.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The release said Florida troopers were called to US Highway 90 and The Simpson River Bridge Fishing Pier for a report of a single-car crash. When they arrived, troopers found a small white car that was partially submerged in the water.

The driver, a 70-year-old woman, had suffered a “medical episode which caused her to become inattentive at the wheel.” Three children, a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl, were also in the car. One of the girls allegedly attempted to get control of the vehicle and steer it off the roadway.

The vehicle then hit a guard rail, became airborne, and landed in the river. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.