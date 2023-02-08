SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An engineer on the Eglin Air Force Base was arrested on child pornography charges on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Alexander Freehardt, 42, was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child, use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and six counts of electronic transmission of child pornography.

According to FDLE investigators, on Jan. 2, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a Cyber Tipline Report in reference to the “possession, manufacturing and/or distribution of child pornography.”

The report said the username “geomachine1” was used on a Messenger app to upload four separate media files depicting child pornography.

According to the FDLE report, investigators submitted a search warrant to Google for the content of the “geomachine1”’s email. The content of the Google account included photos of Freehardt, according to the report.

On Feb. 7, law enforcement with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at Freehardt’s address in Navarre. According to the report, while the search warrant was happening, Freehardt showed up to the address and consented to being interviewed.

During the interview, the report said Freehardt admitted to being the owner of the “geomachine1” email account, but said it was a spam account. In the interview, Freehardt admitted to using the Messenger application, though he declined being able to recall what his username was, according to the report. Freehardt initially declined having sent image and video files of child porn, but later he said he may have done so, according to the report.

Freehardt was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.