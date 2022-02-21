SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services is in the process of rescuing dozens of dogs from a home in Gulf Breeze.

A press release from Santa Rosa County Animal Services says its shelter “is in the process of performing intake on more than 70 additional dogs from a special case involving a community member in Santa Rosa County who became overwhelmed.”

A county spokeswoman said the dogs were “living in their filth” and in cages.

The shelter is using the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds as an intake area for all of the dogs, including the Exhibit Hall at the Agriplex.

The intake process involves physical examination, behavioral assessment, updated shots, basic testing and more. Volunteers on site are helping make sure the dogs are fed and shown as much attention as possible, which includes treats and walks, according to the release.

Shelter staff says many of the dogs are in good condition and will be available for adoption by the end of the week if they haven’t been taken by an animal rescue.

Any dogs left after rescues have made their pull will be placed in the county animal shelter, the release said.

The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter is asking the public to adopt or foster animals currently at the shelter to free up kennels.

“At this time, there are less than 10 empty kennels at the animal shelter. The shelter would greatly benefit from fosters taking available dogs for two to three weeks, as well as rescue partners who could pull dogs to open kennel space,” the release said. “Fosters are given all the resources needed to care for the animal such as vet care, food and any medication required. Visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/727/Foster-Program for more information on the foster program. Rescue groups interested in helping the shelter should contact the rescue coordinator, Tara DeAguilera at 850-530-5128.”