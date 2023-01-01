SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a domestic disturbance that turned deadly.

According to officials, deputies were called to the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle, near Chumuckla Highway, for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they found a man injured and started medical aid until EMS arrived. Paramedics pronounced the man dead.

The investigation by deputies revealed there had been a domestic dispute between the man and Chloe Colleen Davis, 32. Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses.

The incident was reported at about 1:40 Sunday morning.