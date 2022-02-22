MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of dogs rescued from a home in Gulf Breeze on Monday will now be available for adoption.

Santa Rosa County Animal Services is opening up the Agriplex at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds, 8604 Bobby Brown Road in East Milton, for adoptions and fosters for many of the rescued dogs.

On Monday, more than 70 dogs were saved from a home and animal rescue located near the 4500 Block of Gulf Breeze Parkway. Officials say it was filthy and not fit for that many animals.

“The individual that was running this rescue has been more than cooperative with us. Again, they acknowledged the fact that they were overwhelmed and they needed a hand,” said Santa Rosa County Public Safety Director Tom Lloyd.

Lloyd also noted that criminal charges are possible. “Currently at this time, it is an active investigation through animal services, but like I said, the individual that was running the rescue has been more than helpful with us. They just want to make sure the animals find the home that they need.”

Adoptions will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb, 23. Staff will be on-site to help prospective adopters pick out the best dog for their homes, according to a media release. Dogs that are already altered may be adopted but unaltered dogs will need to be fostered until ready for adoption.

The animal shelter is also seeking volunteers, ages 18 and older, to help at the Agriplex from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Other dates may be added as needed.

Volunteers may fill out an application online or at the Agriplex. A safety release will be required to be signed at the site.

Tasks may include cleaning the area, feeding and walking dogs, giving out treats and more, the release said.

“The majority of the animals are actually adoptable,” said Lloyd. “The hope is, they’re out of that stressful situation; their behavior is being evaluated, and the goal is to get them a forever home.”

For more information on programs offered by the animal shelter or to make an appointment to adopt, visit here.